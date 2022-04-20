4 commissioners, 6 district magistrates shifted in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred four divisional commissioners and six district magistrates.

The transfers which were announced around midnight on Tuesday, are crucial since they have been done on the eve of panchayat elections in the state.

The government has changed the district magistrates of Rampur, Badaun, Chitrakoot, Basti, Deoria and Kanpur Dehat.

The commissioners of Prayagraj, Bareilly, Meerut and Moradabad divisions have also been transferred.

Surendra Singh, secretary to the chief minister, has been appointed Commissioner of Meerut Division. Shubrant Shukla, special secretary in Chief Minister's Office, has been posted as the new district magistrate of Chitrakoot.

Relief commissioner Sanjay Goyal has been posted as commissioner, Prayagraj division, while Aunjaneya

Kumar Singh, who was district magistrate Rampur, is the new commissioner of Moradabad division.

R Ramesh, who was commissioner, Prayagraj has been transferred as Bareilly commissioner.

Deepa Ranjan, additional housing commissioner, is the new district magistrate of Badaun while Ravindra Mandar, municipal commissioner Vrindavan-Mathura, has been posted as district magistrate Rampur.

Saumya Agarwal is the new district magistrate of Basti and Ashutosh Niranjan, takes over as district magistrate Deoria.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, principal secretary National Integration is district magistrate Kanpur Dehat.

