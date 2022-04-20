4 children trapped in rivulet rescued in Himachal

Shimla: Four children, who were trapped in a flash flood in a seasonal rivulet, were saved by locals from drowning in Himachal Pradesh''s Chamba district, officials said.

They were caught in a rivulet in the Bhattiyat area on Wednesday when they were on the way to the house of their maternal grandparents.

As they were crossing the rivulet in the Banet Panchayat, they were caught unawares with the gushing of water owing to the heavy rains in its catchment area, rescuers said.

As they struck on the boulders, they raised an alarm. The locals reached the spot and rescued them them with the help of ropes.

There was a heavy flow of water in the ''khud'' and the water level was rising as well at the time of their rescue, a rescuer told IANS.

A video of the rescue operation has gone viral.

