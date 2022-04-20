4 children killed as fire engulfs slum dwelling in Bihar

Patna: Four children were allegedly burnt to death on Wednesday after a thatched roof hut caught fire in Patna near the Punpun police station area. All the victims are reported to be siblings.

A police official said Chhotu Paswan, who was a daily wage earner lived in a hut along the railway track near Allauddin chak village, and had gone out of his house for work along with his wife. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the house leading to the death of their four children present there.

Punpun police station in-charge, Kundan Kumar, said that the deceased have been identified as Dolly Kumari (12), Rakhi (6), Aarti (5) and Ankit (4). He said the fire had been doused with the help of local people.

Kumar said the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, but it is believed that the fire may have been caused by a spark from the mud stove.

—IANS