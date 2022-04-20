4 bodies retrieved from UP river, 1 child still missing

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): The bodies of four children, thrown into a river by the mother on Sunday, have been recovered. The body of the fifth child, aged three years, has not been found.

SP Bhadohi Ram Badan Singh said that the mother of the children has been sent to jail.

Manju reportedly threw her five children into the Ganga river near Jahangira Ghat and she later claimed that she was upset over an altercation with her husband.

The children included Shiv Shankar (8), Keshav Prasad (3), Puja a.k.a Saraswati (6) and two others aged 10 and 12.

