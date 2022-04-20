Sambhal: Four persons were arrested for allegedly betting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on September 28. 11 mobile phones and a television have been seized. "11 mobile phones and television have been seized. The campaign against all such activities will continue," a police official said. —ANI
States & UTs
4 Arrested Over IPL Betting In UP's Sambhal
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTs
