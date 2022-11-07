4 arrested for threatening peace in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi (The Hawk): Four persons, including the accused architect of the Jahangirpuri violence who was recently released on bail, have been detained by the Delhi Police.

As a precautionary measure, police claimed Ansar, Zakir, Arbaaj, and Junail were detained for allegedly attempting to endanger the peace in the Jahangirpuri area.

Zakir's name also came up during the police inquiry into the violence that occurred on Hanuman Jayanti, even though Ansar Shiekh is the primary suspect.

Ansar, who was just released on bond, reportedly led a procession after leaving prison, according to sources. Additionally, he attempted to incite the locals on Sunday together with Zakir and others.

Ansar received bail on November 4 after the judge noted that the investigation was finished and that a charge sheet had been submitted. He had been detained because April 17.

On providing a personal bond for Rs. 25,000 and one surety for the same sum, he had been granted bail.

The police challenged the bail, claiming that he was detained based on CCTV evidence in an attack on eight police officers where he was one of the main suspects.

However, the judge decided that keeping him in jail would be ineffective and set bail.

37 people, including Ansar, have been charged by the Crime Branch in connection with the violence.

"Of the 37 accused, Ansar, Tarbez, and Irshfil are the principal ones. Irshfil is evading capture in this case. The charge sheet was submitted in accordance with Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436,307, and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code "official said

On April 16, during a Hanuman Jayanti parade in the Jahangirpuri region, fights broke out between two groups from different ethnicities.

Up to eight police officers and one civilian were hurt during the violence.

(Inputs from Agencies)