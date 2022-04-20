3rd Test, Day 2: Pakistan struggle after Yasir Shah claims five wickets

Pakistan suffered a top order collapse to reach lunch on 45 for three after leg-spinner Yasir Shah had claimed his third five-wicket haul of the series on the second day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Resuming on 272 for eight, the hosts added six runs before losing their last two wickets inside four overs with Shah (5-78) dismissing Nuwan Pradeep as Sri Lanka`s last five wickets could only add 30 runs to the total in the series-deciding test. After claiming 22 victims in five innings, Shah will fancy his chances of surpassing Australian spin great Shane Warne`s record haul of 26 wickets in a series by a visiting bowler in Sri Lanka. His team, however, find themselves deep in trouble after losing three wickets in the morning session to be still trailing Sri Lanka by 233 runs. Azhar Ali was batting on six at lunch, which was taken soon after Younus Khan ran himself out to compound Pakistan`s crisis. Sri Lankan paceman Dhammika Prasad troubled the Pakistani openers with his lively pace and was rewarded when he trapped Shan Masood (13) leg before with a yorker. Pradeep tasted success with his third delivery when Ahmed Shehzad (21), caught in two minds, withdrew his bat but not before the ball had kissed an edge en route to the wicketkeeper. Younus (three) made matters worse for the tourists when he set off on a suicide single and could not beat Kaushal Silva`s direct throw from short midwicket. AFP