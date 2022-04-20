3rd Parivartan yatra of BJP to be flagged off from Sonebhadra tomorrow

Robertsganj: The third Parivartan yatra of the BJP targeting to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2017 Assembly polls, would kick-start tomorrow from the Naxal-infested Sonebhadra district. BJP president Amit Shah will flag off the yatra in presence of Union Home ministers Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra, Manoj Sinha, Mahendra Nath Pandy, Ms Anupriya Patel, BJP vice- president Om Mathur and state president Keshav Prasad Maurya. The function would be held at the Railway ground here in the Robertsganj city at around 1200 hrs after the leaders address a public meeting. For the first three days, the yatra would be led by two union ministers-- Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ms Anupriya Patel-- both representing the region, along with state general secretary Vidya Sagar Sonker. The fourth and the last Parivartan yatra would commence from Ballia on November 9, which too will be flagged off by Mr Shah. The first yatra was flagged off by the BJP president from Saharanpur on November 5 and the second one from Jhansi yesterday. The four parivartan yatra would criss-cross the state, touch all the 403 Assembly segments and conclude on December 24 at Lucknow when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on the eve of the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The main attraction of the Parivartan yatras would be the Prime Minister addressing one public meeting each in six regions. The yatras will go out with the slogan 'Poorna bahumat, sampoorn vikas, Bhajapaa par vishwas (full majority, complete development, faith in BJP)". The four yatras will cover a combined 17,000 km touching all 403 Assembly constituencies. Of the public meetings planned in nearly 380 constituencies, 36 will be major meetings addressed by Union ministers and other central leaders. Nearly 10,000 'parivartan saarthis' have been deputed to organise crowds. Nearly 50,000 'parivartan chaupals' will be held where MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders will interact with the public and highlight the achievements of the Modi government. Youth workers have been asked to take out bike rallies that will follow the yatras. Events during the yatras will be updated live on social media. Each air-conditioned rath can seat 15 people and is equipped with hydraulic elevator, besides arrangements for a meeting inside. The GPRS-enabled, motorised vehicles carry photographs of Modi, Shah and Union ministers Rajnath, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti besides Maurya. At least 15 four-wheelers will accompany each rath and the yatras will be given a reception at more than 4,500 places.