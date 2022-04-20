3rd Indian Film Festival in Russia starts

Moscow: The third annual Indian Film Festival in Russia (IFFR) was inaugurated today at the "Luxor Centre" cinema house, in Moscow.



The two-day festival, which aims to mingle the Indian and Russian entertainment industries, will offer the people a unique opportunity to learn about the various shades of life in modern India.

During the two-day festival, four representative Bollywood Hindi movies - 'Jolly LLB,' 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' 'Queen' and 'Drishyam' will be shown.

The selection of these recently-released films, is intended to represent a very wide range of Hindi films that emerges from Mumbai (Bombay), the heart of the Indian film industry, called as the "Bollywood."

The IFFR is jointly organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC) of the Indian Embassy in Moscow and Russian Cultural Ministry.

A number of film stars from Russian film industries, are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of the festival. They include award winning director Dmitry Kuzmin and several famous actresses, including Natalia Bochkareva, Maria Guzeeva, Sayora Safary, Alena Mareeva and Dana Koltsova.

All the film shows during the festival, will be free of charge, for the general public.

Following the ceremonial inauguration of the IFFR, at the "Luxor Centre," Hindi film 'Jolly LLB' will be shown.

In the evening, the film-goers will be able to see another Bollywood movie 'Bhag Milkha Bhag,' a film inspired by the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh's life and journey.





UNI