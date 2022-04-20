39 Held For Attacking Policemen In Bareilly

Bareilly: A day after several policemen were attacked and attempts made to burn a police chowki, 39 people have been sent to jail in the Izzatnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindra Kumar said that a case had been registered against 150 people on Monday night, out of whom 42 have been arrested. On Tuesday, 39 people were sent to jail while three women were released on bail. He said that Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 150 people under various sections for attacking policemen and attempting to burn a police chowki while violating the ongoing nationwide lockdown on late Monday night.

The PAC raided the Karampur Chaudhary area in the Izzatnagar police station area on Tuesday morning but the suspects were on the run after locking their homes. Notably, several policemen of the Barrier one chowki of the Izzatnagar police had gone to the Karampur Chaudhary village. Upon spotting a crowd near a farm, Constable Rajeev asked them to go home to ensure compliance with the lockdown.

Meanwhile, when a man started to argue with the cops. The policemen asked him to sit in the vehicle. Insisting upon leaving the man, people started getting agitated and the constables then left the spot and came back. Later, 200-250 people reached the Barrier one police outpost threatening that they would set the chowki on fire. When the policemen tried to stop them, they allegedly attacked them and engaged in assault. Later, the police had to ''use force to disperse them''. UNI



