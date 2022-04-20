389 Fresh Infections Detected In U'khand, Toll Rises To 1,222

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 74,340 on Sunday as 389 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 67,475 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,970. The state's toll rose to 1,222 as eight more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 673. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 278. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.77 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 146 fresh cases, whereas Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli and Uttarkashi followed with 57, 49, 33, 24, 21 and 18 cases respectively. That apart, 10 cases were detected in Champawat, 9 Rudraprayag, 7 each in Almora and Pithoragarh, 6 Nainital and 2 in Bageshwar.



