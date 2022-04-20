389 cadets enrolled in 144th NDA course in 2020: Commandant

New Delhi: A total of 389 cadets, including 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries, enrolled in the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2020, a top official said on Tuesday.

This clarification came from Lt Gen Asit Mistry, Commandant, NDA, after a few fake social media posts quoted him saying that the intake at the premier institution had come down.

"A total of 370 Indian cadets and 19 foreign cadets, that is, total 389 cadets have joined the last course i.e. 144th NDA course," Lt Gen Asit Mistry said.

"Unverified social media posts quoting me on poor intake in NDA are fake and malicious," he added.

—PTI