386 New Covid-19 Cases In U'khand, Total Count At 69,693

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 69,693 on Thursday as 386 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 63,808 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,133. The state's toll rose to 1,133 as six succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 619. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 388. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.56 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 137 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Chamoli followed with 53, 37, 35, 29, 25 and 21 cases respectively. That apart, 13 cases each were detected in Bageshwar and Tehri Garhwal, 8 Rudraprayag, 6 Almora, 5 Champawat and 4 in Uttarkashi.

