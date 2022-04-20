38 Test Positive For Coronavirus In Uttarakhand, State Figure At 1341

14 Corona Positive Patients Emerge From Haridwar

Dehradun (The Hawk): 38 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 2 PM on 7 June. The number of persons who were discharged on Sunday is 75 in the whole state. 344 patients have recovered till now. On Friday 3 patients emerged from Dehradun, 14 from Haridwar, 6 from Bageshwar, 2 from Nainital, 1 from Champawat, 3 from Tehri and 2 from US Nagar. 7 positive persons were reported positive by private labs. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 824.