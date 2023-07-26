    Menu
    38 people died in Karnataka due to intense monsoon rains, says CM Siddaramaiah

    Nidhi Khurana
    July26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that 38 people had died as a result of the ongoing severe rains and floods that have affected several sections of the state.

    The Chief Minister reviewed the state's rain and flood situation and issued orders for immediate relief and rescue efforts as well as preventative steps to prevent further casualties.

    According to Siddaramaiah, 38 people have been killed and 35 others injured because of the monsoon rains that have been falling since June 1. There were 57 totally destroyed homes, 208 homes seriously damaged, 2,682 homes damaged, and 105 cattle deaths.—Inputs from Agencies

