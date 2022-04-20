38 of 97 corona patients recover in Noida; no relief from lockdown

Noida: Noida has reported 97 COVID-19 positive cases and 38 out of them have fully recovered and have been sent home, the administration said on Sunday.

The authorities have identified 30 locations as hotspots, which are sealed. Officials said there will be no relaxation in lockdown norms, urging the residents to fully comply with lockdown orders and cooperate with the administration.

"Any violation of orders issued for lockdown will be considered an offence under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act-2005 and Section-188 of Indian Penal Code," said a statement from the district authorities.

As per the administrative order dated April 16, quarantine zone of 1 km will be created wherever there is a case of COVID-19 infection.

The order said outside such quarantine zones, there will be a 2-km buffer zone. A District Magistrate will not allow any type of activity other than supply of essential commodities, medical teams and sanitation.

The order said if no infection is reported during the next 28 days, then a hotspot will be converted into a green zone. As of now, a major part of Noida and Greater Noida is under quarantine and buffer zone.

It said no housing project or any other construction work will be allowed in the district. Government offices will focus only on essential services.

The passes earlier given for essential goods and services for operations within the quarantine zone will also be reviewed.

In rural areas which are outside the quarantine zone, work related to agriculture , animal husbandry and fisheries may be allowed provided they follow guidelines on social distancing under the prescribed protocol of COVID-19, said the order.

