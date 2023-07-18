38 NDA allies meet, PM hails it as time-tested alliance

New Delhi: Here, leaders from 38 different parties gathered for a summit of the BJP-led NDA, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaiming that the coalition is a tried-and-true method for advancing national growth and realising regional ambitions.

The chief ministers of Nagaland (Neiphiu Rio) and Tamil Nadu (K Palaniswami) and Maharashtra (Eknath Shinde) joined the head of the BJP (J P Nadda) in welcoming Prime Minister Modi.

The conference is being considered as a show of power by the ruling party and comes on the heels of the huge opposition conclave in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed "immense joy" with the reunion of NDA members.

The presence of our beloved NDA allies from throughout India at today's summit in Delhi is a source of great satisfaction," he wrote on Twitter. Our partnership has stood the test of time because it is dedicated to advancing our respective nations and realising the hopes of our area. The politicians, both BJP and allies, were greeted as they arrived at the meeting location by Union minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde.

In the second term of the Modi government, this will be the first gathering of the National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were banding together to take on the BJP, and this shows that the ruling party is putting extra emphasis on showing that it can form alliances.—Inputs from Agencies