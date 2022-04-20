38 Booked For Obstructing Funeral In UP

Prayagraj: A case was registered against 38 people including a Councillor for causing obstructions in the last rites of the first COVID-19 fatality in this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, a 47-year-old resident of Lakurganj had succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at the Swaroop Rani Hospital on Tuesday night. Some locals raised objections on his last rites due to apprehensions related to the infection near the Rasulabad ghat on Wednesday.

Due to the opposition, the deceased's last rites were conducted on the banks of the Ganga in the Phaphamau area in the presence of the district administration and the health department.

Sources said that a case has been registered against 18 identified and 20 unidentified people including local councillor Ranjan Kumar on Wednesday evening. Police have alleged that these people gathered to oppose without reason and rather than aiding, created obstructions in official work. No arrests have been made so far in the matter and police is on the lookout for them, sources added. UNI