377 People Arrested Today For Lockdown Violation In U'khand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday arrested 377 people and registered 55 cases for violating coronavirus lockdown norms in the state, police said.

According to media cell of Uttarakhand Police, a total of 1,940 cases have been registered and at least 8,245 have been arrested for violation in the state till now. Apart from that, a total of 20,947 vehicles have been issued challans, 4,787 vehicles have been seized and Rs 1.1 crore have been collected as combination fee under the Motor Vehicle Act during this period.

According to the website of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry as on 6.22 pm, the state has recorded a total of 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, A total of 1,336 new cases of coronavirus have been identified which has taken the total number of the confirmed cases to 18,601 in the country on Tuesday. —ANI