376 Fresh nCoV Infections In U'khand Push Total Tally To 71,632

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 71,632 on Monday as 376 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 65,530 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,298. The state's toll rose to 1,162 as seven succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 642. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 428. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.48 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 133 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Champawat followed with 49, 47, 26, 24, 23 and 18 cases respectively. That apart, 12 cases were detected each in Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi, 11 in Almora, 5 Rudraprayag and 4 in Bageshwar.

