3,700 arrested for violating curfew in SL

Colombo: At least 3,700 persons were arrested on charges of violating the islandwide police curfew currently in effect in Sri Lanka as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic, a senior officer sais here on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana told Colombo Gazette that the 3,700 individuals were arrested as of 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A total of 702 vehicles, including motorcycles and three-wheelers were also seized by the police, he said.

Rohana added that some individuals were produced before the Magistrates in their relevant areas, while others were granted bail.

The islandwide police curfew, which was imposed on March 20, was in effect until further notice in the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts, which were identified as high risk areas for the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the curfew in the other districts, which was relaxed since 6 a.m. on Thursday, will be reimposed at 12 p.m.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 102 confirmed coronavirus cases with n deaths.

--IANS