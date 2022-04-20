37 pc of those killed in UP encounters from 2017 to 2020 were Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has been targeting Muslims as 37 per cent of the encounters in Uttar Pradesh in three years had been done against the people of the minority community.

Addressing a public rally in Balrampur, Owaisi said, "As many as 6,475 encounters took place between 2017 and 2020. Of those who were killed in encounters, 37 per cent were Muslims. After all, why is this oppression happening? Is the government working as per the Constitution? This will be decided by the people of Uttar Pradesh."

Owaisi alleged that Muslims are becoming the biggest target of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's encounter policy in Uttar Pradesh. He further said the day of doom is not far and the Yogi government will not be formed in the state again.

After bagging a few seats in the Bihar assembly last year, Owaisi's AIMIM has fastened its seat belt for the other poll-bound states. Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are likely to take place in 2022. (ANI)



