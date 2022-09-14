36th Tri-Services Commanders’ Conference-South Held In Port Blair

New Delhi (The Hawk): 36th Tri-Services Commanders’ Conference (TSCC) - South was held at Port Blair on 12th & 13th September 2022 under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The two-day conference was hosted by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman Nicobar Command Lt Gen Ajai Singh. GOC-in-C, Southern Command Lt Gen JS Nain; FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command V Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh; FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command V Adm MA Hampiholi; AOC-in-C, Southern Air Command Air Mshl J Chalapati and Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command V Adm Sanjay Vatsayan were among those who attended the conference.

The senior leadership deliberated upon aspects various pertaining to the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean Region, coordinating the actions of Regional Command of the three services as well as avenues of augmenting tri-services training and readiness of all components. The conference was aimed at synergising collective strengths and capabilities of India’s littoral service and Integrated-Service commands. It focused on addressing contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to enhance combat capability and make operations more effective and efficient.