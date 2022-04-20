36-year-old Woman Kidnapped and Gang-raped in Cotton Field in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped after being abducted from her house in a village near Khammam in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Two persons went to the woman's house on Friday night and took her to a nearby cotton field after threatening her, the police said. Her husband was asleep in another room when the abduction took place, they said.

Upon reaching the field where there were five more men waiting, three of them allegedly raped the woman. The gang fled after seeing a police patrol approaching, they said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against the seven and a search was on to catch them, the police said.

The victim and the accused, all in their mid-20s, belong to the same community, police added.

—PTI