36-year-old Israeli woman found dead in Kerala; police suspect murder

Tragic Death in Kerala: Suspicion Surrounds Israeli Woman's Demise, Unfolding Investigations in Kottiyam Raise Questions.

Kollam: A 36-year-old Israeli woman was on Thursday found dead at her residence in this southern Kerala district, police said.

Police suspect that the woman's 70-year-old live-in partner killed her and have lodged an FIR under section 302 of the IPC against him.



An officer of Kottiyam police station narrated the statement given by the man, who claims to be a yoga acharya', that the couple decided to commit suicide and as part of that, the woman slit her throat.

—PTI