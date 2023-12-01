    Menu
    Crime

    36-year-old Israeli woman found dead in Kerala; police suspect murder

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December1/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tragic Death in Kerala: Suspicion Surrounds Israeli Woman's Demise, Unfolding Investigations in Kottiyam Raise Questions.

    Representative Image

    Kollam: A 36-year-old Israeli woman was on Thursday found dead at her residence in this southern Kerala district, police said.

    Police suspect that the woman's 70-year-old live-in partner killed her and have lodged an FIR under section 302 of the IPC against him.

    An officer of Kottiyam police station narrated the statement given by the man, who claims to be a yoga acharya', that the couple decided to commit suicide and as part of that, the woman slit her throat.

    Police suspect that the woman's 70-year-old live-in partner killed her and have lodged an FIR under section 302 of the IPC against him.

    An officer of Kottiyam police station narrated the statement given by the man, who claims to be a yoga acharya', that the couple decided to commit suicide and as part of that, the woman slit her throat.

    —PTI

    Categories :CrimeTags :Kerala Crime News Kottiyam Incident Israeli Woman Death LiveIn Partner Crime FIR Section 302 Yoga Acharya Claim Kottiyam Investigation
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in