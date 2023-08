New Delhi: On Wednesday, Parliament was informed that as many as 36 government ministry and departmental websites were hacked in the first half of 2023.

CERT-in, a cyber security monitoring group, kept tabs on these occurrences.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently informed Lok Sabha that CERT-In has recorded 1,12,474 cyber security incidents.—Inputs fromAgencies