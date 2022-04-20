36 people arrested in Andhra dist for protesting Divi's facility

Kakinada: Thirty-six people protesting the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Kona forest of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district was arrested by police on Monday.

"As of now the situation is peaceful, 36 protesters have been arrested. Government has announced talks between all the stakeholders," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi told IANS.

Police arrested the protesters for rioting, disturbance to law and order and attempt to murder after they damaged a boundary wall, one generator and three motorcycles in Ontimamidi village in Thondangi mandal near Kakinada.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed the pharmaceutical company, Divi's, to halt construction until all fears of locals and stakeholders were allayed.

Reddy deliberated with Divi's officials over the objections raised by farmers, fishermen and locals.

He conducted a video conference with Divi's official Kiran, APIIC vice chairman Raveen Reddy, East Godavari collector Muralidhar Reddy, Asmi, pollution control board MD Vivek Yadav and other officials over the issue.

The Industries Minister put forth the state government's wish list in front of the company, as directed by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He asked the company to withdraw all the cases filed against the people for protesting Divi's expansion in the district, and meet the fishermen to resolve the concerns raised.

Reddy asked the company to take measures not to harm the environment with its industrial effluents or the health of the fish affecting livelihood. He asked the company to educate the fishermen and win their confidence.

"Divi's has to compulsorily offer 75 per cent jobs to locals," said Reddy, along with corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Incidentally, Kiran agreed to the government's wish list.

Divi's is planning to set up Unit - III in the district, tapping internal accruals to fund the facility's construction which was planned to commence operations within 12 to 18 months in the first phase of the project.

The company has planned to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the facility.

