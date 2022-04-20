35th National Games: Twin gold for Jitu Rai, Ronjan Sodhi wins double trap

Thiruvananthapuram: India's latest shooting sensation and Asian Games Champion Jitu Rai won double gold medals in the pistol event while former World Cup winner Ronjan Sodhi bagged the yellow metal in the men's double trap section on the 5th day of the 35th National Games here today. Haryana and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) continued to be locked in a battle of supremacy with the latter taking the top spot with 45 medals that includes 26 gold, 9 silver and 10 bronze. Haryana were breathing down the defending champions' neck with 25 gold, 11 silver and 5 bronze which took their medal tally to 41. Maharashtra were placed third with 18 gold 22 silver and 17 bronze (57). At the shooting range, Jitu took completed a hat-trick of gold medals when he first combined with Gurpreet Singh and Omkar Singh to ensure a top finish for the SSCB in the 10m pistol team event before coming out trumps in the individual competition. Jitu, Gurpreet and Omkar totalled 1724 to come out trumps against the Punjab team (1712), which was followed by Uttar Pradesh (1711). He added the individual gold with a score of 200.9, steering clear of the challenge presented by teammate Omkar (197.5) and Madhya Pradesh's Amit Kumar Pilaniya (177.9). "I am very happy with how I have performed. It is very satisfying to get both the gold medals," said the shooter, who had surprisingly settled for a bronze in the 50m pistol individual event earlier in the Games. Kerala sensation Elizabeth Koshy continued her good form and after the 50m rifle prone gold, she clinched the 50m Rifle 3 position gold as well by scoring 445.9 points. Maharashtra's Vedangi Tuljapurkar (444.7) was silver-medallist and Tamil Nadu's Sandhya Winfred pulled off the bronze in a star-studded field, which featured among others veteran Anjali Bhagwat and Lajja Gauswami. Bhagwat, however, claimed the team gold in this category, combining with Vedangi and former world champion Tejaswini Sawant to notch up the yellow metal for Maharashtra with a score of 1710. Haryana shot the same score as gold-medallists but had to be content with a silver on account of lesser perfect 10s, while Punjab kept the bronze with a total of 1699. In the 25m women's pistol team competition, the Maharashtra trio of Rahhi Sarnobat, Shreya Gawande and Shradha Nalamwar clinched the gold medal with a combined score of 1722, while Haryana's Anisa Sayyed, Anita Devi and and Gauri Sheoran shot 1714 to grab the silver medal. Madhya Pradesh ended up as bronze-medallists with a score of 1697. Rahi then picked up the individual as well with a final score of 21, leaving Surbhi Pathak (Madhya Pradesh) and Shreya to settle for silver and bronze medals respectively. In the trap events taking place in Thrissur, former world number one Ronjan Sodhi walked away with the men's double trap gold medal. Haryana bagged the second and third spot through Ankur Mittal and Sangram Dahiya respectively. Rajasthan's Shagun Chowdhary lived upto the favourite tag by clinching the women's double trap gold by shooting a score of 93. SSCB's Varsha Tomar (91) bagged the silver, while Bihar's Shreyasi Singh settled for the bronze medal with a score of 81. Madhya Pradesh pulled off the team gold after the threesome of Shalini Yashwant, Manisha Keer and Anam sot a score of 225. SSCB finished second with a total of 222, while Tamil Nadu ended third with a score of 199. In the men's team event, Haryana (395) claimed the gold ahead of Uttar Pradesh (384). The bronze went in the kitty of Madhya Pradesh (354). After dominating the wrestling mat, Haryana ended up with a strong showing in the weightlifting arena as well. Kavita Devi clinched the upto 75kg women's gold by a whisker after lifting 218kg (97+121), followed by Chandigarh representative Mangte P Kom, who lifted the same weight but lost out on the yellow metal owing to more attempts and higher body weight. Tamil Nadu's P Pounraj was the bronze-medallist with a lift of 191kg (84+107). In the above 75kg category, it was Punjab's Geeta Rani,who emreged on top after lifting 207kg (95+112), followed by Maharashtra's Komal Wakale (90+105=195) and Karnataka's Kanchan Parashram Munnolkar (86+105=191). A new meet record was set in the 105kg men's category in which Uttar Pradesh's Himanshu Kumar lifted 358kg (153+205) to a standing ovation to win the gold medal. On the gymnastics floor, Andhra Pradesh picked up the women's individual rhythmic all round gold through G Meghna, while Jammu and Kashmir's Palak Kaur, part of the gold medal winning group in the team event, settled for a silver. Punjab's Prabhjot Bajwa took home the bronze medal. Tamil Nadu's K Shamini won the women's singles table tennis title, staging a remarkable recovery to beat West Bengal's Ankita Das 4-3 in the summit clash. The ronze medals went to losing semifinalists Mouma Das (West Bengal) and Madhurika Patkar (Maharashtra). Tamil Nadu's A Amalraj emerged as the men's champion getting past Gujarat's Harmeet Desai 4-1 in the final. The bronze medals went to Gujarat's Devesh Karia and West Bengal's Raj Mondal. PTI