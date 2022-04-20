35th National Games: Athletes deserve more encouragement from all of us, says Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: Retired batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is the goodwill ambassador for the National Games, on Monday congratulated the medal winners and said the athletes need more encouragement. Lauding the women swimmers Maana Patel, Chahat Arora, Saloni Dalal and cyclist Anjita T P, Tendulkar said the youngsters deserve support and encouragement from all quarters. "Youngsters Manna Patel, Chahat Arora, Saloni Dalal, Anjita T P are some of the performers in the National Games in Kerala. They deserve more encouragement from all of us. Congratulations to the medal winners as also to every participant who is striving to give their very best," Tendulkar wrote on his Facebook page. Gujarat's Maana Patel,14, has won three golds, while 12-year old Saloni Dalal was the youngest medal winner at the Games by securing a bronze in the 200 m breaststroke event. Chandigarh's Chahat Arora won the gold in the 100m breaststroke event while Kerala's Anjita T P won the bronze in the cycling event. PTI