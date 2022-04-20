359 Fresh Infections Detected In U'khand, Tally Breaches 60K

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 60,155 on Saturday as 359 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 54,169 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,542. The state's toll rose to 984 as five more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 460. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 451. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 90.05 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 90 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with 63, 48, 31, 24 and 20 cases respectively. That apart 18 cases were detected each in Almora and U S Nagar, 13 each in Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag, 12 Bageshwar, 7 Tehri Garhwal and 2 in Champawat.