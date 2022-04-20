351 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 351 newCOVID-19 casesand two related deaths, taking the total infection count to 2,89,784 and the tollto 1,565,the state government said on Sunday.



A total of 4,756 patients were under treatment,a health department bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on January 9.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 65, followed by Ranga Reddy 30 and Medchal Malkajgiri 28.

A total of 37,451 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 72,53,236.

The number of recoveries stood at 2,83,463.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.54 per cent and 97.81 per cent respectively, compared to 1.4 per cent and 96.4 per cent at the national level, the bulletin added.

—PTI