350 FIRs Lodged Against Violators Of Lockdown

Lucknow: About 350 FIRs have been lodged in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh for violation of the lockdown in the state.

Additional chief secretary home, Avanish Awasthi, told reporters here on Tuesday that 250 FIRs had been registered on Monday and 100 on Tuesday.He said that the state government had started preparing to tackle the Corona virus from February and the results were apparent now.

He said that all departments of the state government were working in close coordination to deal with the prevailing situation.

"More than one lakh people have come to the state form other places during the past ten days. We have gone in for a lockdown to ensure social distancing and also prevent spread of the virus," he said.

He lauded the fact that almost all anti-CAA protests had been called off in view of the Corona scare."We are now going to enforce the lockdown firmly and district magistrates have been authorized to impose curfew if people do not follow the lockdown rules," Awasthi added.

He further said, "The Chief Minister has said that morning walkers should stay away from public parks till April 15. All medicine traders and pharmacists have been asked to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines."

The government has also decided that all government vehicles in emergency services will be fitted with loudspeakers to ensure direct communication with the people.

The Chief Minister has also set up four committees to monitor the Corona situation, to ensure that agriculture is not adversely affected and people celebrate Navratri in their homes. Another committee will monitor the availability of food and money for unorganized sector and labourers while the fourth will crackdown on hoarders and fake news. --IANS