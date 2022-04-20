35 MMLP Projects to be developed under PPP across the country

New Delhi (The Hawk): Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on October, 2017 had approved Phase-I of Bharatmala covering 24,800 km of roads under Bharatmala Pariyojana in addition to 10,000 km of residual NHDP, at an financial outlay of Rs. 5,35,000 Crores. Apart from above highways projects, CCEA also mandated MoRT&H to develop 35 Multi Model Logistics Parks (MMLP) across the country. The list of 35 MMLPs is provided at Annexure – I. The status of 35 MMLPs along with land acquisition and the status of detailed technical assessment is provided at Annexure – II. The status of detailed technical assessment is provided at Annexure – II.

35 MMLPs being implemented by MoRTH are to be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode. The bidding documents (The Model Concession Agreement and Request for Proposal) for these 35 MMLPs is under finalization. Based on outcome of DPR/Feasibility Studies and approved bidding document, the tender will be invited from companies.

Annexure – I

Sr No Location 1 Nagpur 2 Chennai 3 Bangalore 4 Indore 5 Mumbai 6 Hyderabad 7 Coimbatore 8 Pune 9 Surat 10 Sangrur 11 Delhi-NCR 12 North Gujarat 13 Jaipur 14 Kolkata 15 Ambala 16 Jagatsinghpur 17 Nashik 18 Kota 19 Panaji 20 Hisar 21 Visakhapatnam 22 Bhopal 23 Sundargarh 24 Bhatinda 25 Solan 26 Rajkot 27 Raipur 28 Jammu 29 Kandla 30 Cochin 31 North Punjab 32 Vijayawada 33 Patna 34 Valsad 35 Guwahati

Annexure – II

Sr No Location Status of Land for MMLP 1 Nagpur 346 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). 2 Chennai Total area identified for development of MMLP is 158 Acres. Out of this, 122 acres is with Chennai Port Trust (ChPT). Remaining 36 acres is under acquisition byTamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Govt. of Tamil Nadu. 3 Bangalore Land of 400 acres identified for development of MMLP at Mudalinganahalli. Land acquisition process is to be initiated by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Govt. of Karnataka. 4 Indore DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified 5 Mumbai DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified 6 Hyderabad DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified 7 Coimbatore DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified 8 Pune DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified 9 Surat DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified 10 Sangrur DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified 11 Delhi-NCR Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 12 North Gujarat Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 13 Jaipur Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 14 Kolkata Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 15 Ambala Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 16 Jagatsinghpur Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 17 Nashik Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 18 Kota Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 19 Panaji Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 20 Hisar Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 21 Visakhapatnam Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 22 Bhopal Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 23 Sundargarh Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 24 Bhatinda Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 25 Solan Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 26 Rajkot Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 27 Raipur Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 28 Jammu Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 29 Kandla Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 30 Cochin Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 31 North Punjab Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified 32 Vijayawada Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible. 33 Patna Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible. 34 Valsad Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible. 35 Guwahati MMLP under construction by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). 190 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of Govt. of Assam

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri NitinGadkari in a written reply in theLok Sabha.