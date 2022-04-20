35 MMLP Projects to be developed under PPP across the country

New Delhi (The Hawk): Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on October, 2017 had approved Phase-I of Bharatmala covering 24,800 km of roads under Bharatmala Pariyojana in addition to 10,000 km of residual NHDP, at an financial outlay of Rs. 5,35,000 Crores. Apart from above highways projects, CCEA also mandated MoRT&H to develop 35 Multi Model Logistics Parks (MMLP) across the country. The list of 35 MMLPs is provided at Annexure – I. The status of 35 MMLPs along with land acquisition and the status of detailed technical assessment is provided at Annexure – II. The status of detailed technical assessment is provided at Annexure – II.
35 MMLPs being implemented by MoRTH are to be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode. The bidding documents (The Model Concession Agreement and Request for Proposal) for these 35 MMLPs is under finalization. Based on outcome of DPR/Feasibility Studies and approved bidding document, the tender will be invited from companies.
Annexure – I
ANNEXURE REGARDING MULTI – MODAL LOGISTICS PARKS
|
Sr No
|
Location
|
1
|
Nagpur
|
2
|
Chennai
|
3
|
Bangalore
|
4
|
Indore
|
5
|
Mumbai
|
6
|
Hyderabad
|
7
|
Coimbatore
|
8
|
Pune
|
9
|
Surat
|
10
|
Sangrur
|
11
|
Delhi-NCR
|
12
|
North Gujarat
|
13
|
Jaipur
|
14
|
Kolkata
|
15
|
Ambala
|
16
|
Jagatsinghpur
|
17
|
Nashik
|
18
|
Kota
|
19
|
Panaji
|
20
|
Hisar
|
21
|
Visakhapatnam
|
22
|
Bhopal
|
23
|
Sundargarh
|
24
|
Bhatinda
|
25
|
Solan
|
26
|
Rajkot
|
27
|
Raipur
|
28
|
Jammu
|
29
|
Kandla
|
30
|
Cochin
|
31
|
North Punjab
|
32
|
Vijayawada
|
33
|
Patna
|
34
|
Valsad
|
35
|
Guwahati
Annexure – II
ANNEXURE REGARDING MULTI – MODAL LOGISTICS PARKS
|
Sr No
|
Location
|
Status of Land for MMLP
|
1
|
Nagpur
|
346 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).
|
2
|
Chennai
|
Total area identified for development of MMLP is 158 Acres. Out of this, 122 acres is with Chennai Port Trust (ChPT). Remaining 36 acres is under acquisition byTamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Govt. of Tamil Nadu.
|
3
|
Bangalore
|
Land of 400 acres identified for development of MMLP at Mudalinganahalli. Land acquisition process is to be initiated by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Govt. of Karnataka.
|
4
|
Indore
|
DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
5
|
Mumbai
|
DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
6
|
Hyderabad
|
DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
7
|
Coimbatore
|
DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
8
|
Pune
|
DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
9
|
Surat
|
DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
10
|
Sangrur
|
DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
11
|
Delhi-NCR
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
12
|
North Gujarat
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
13
|
Jaipur
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
14
|
Kolkata
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
15
|
Ambala
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
16
|
Jagatsinghpur
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
17
|
Nashik
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
18
|
Kota
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
19
|
Panaji
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
20
|
Hisar
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
21
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
22
|
Bhopal
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
23
|
Sundargarh
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
24
|
Bhatinda
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
25
|
Solan
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
26
|
Rajkot
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
27
|
Raipur
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
28
|
Jammu
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
29
|
Kandla
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
30
|
Cochin
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
31
|
North Punjab
|
Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified
|
32
|
Vijayawada
|
Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.
|
33
|
Patna
|
Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.
|
34
|
Valsad
|
Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.
|
35
|
Guwahati
|
MMLP under construction by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). 190 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of Govt. of Assam
