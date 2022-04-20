    Menu
    Economy & Business

    35 MMLP Projects to be developed under PPP across the country

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi (The Hawk): Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on October, 2017 had approved Phase-I of Bharatmala covering 24,800 km of roads under Bharatmala Pariyojana in addition to 10,000 km of residual NHDP, at an financial outlay of Rs. 5,35,000 Crores. Apart from above highways projects, CCEA also mandated MoRT&H to develop 35 Multi Model Logistics Parks (MMLP) across the country. The list of 35 MMLPs is provided at Annexure – I.  The status of 35 MMLPs along with land acquisition and the status of detailed technical assessment is provided at Annexure – II.  The status of detailed technical assessment is provided at  Annexure – II.    

    35 MMLPs being implemented by MoRTH are to be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode.  The bidding documents (The Model Concession Agreement and Request for Proposal) for these 35 MMLPs is under finalization.  Based on outcome of DPR/Feasibility Studies and approved bidding document, the tender will be invited from companies.

    Annexure – I

    ANNEXURE REGARDING MULTI – MODAL LOGISTICS PARKS  

    Sr No

    Location

    Nagpur

    Chennai

    Bangalore

    Indore

    Mumbai 

    Hyderabad

    Coimbatore

    Pune

    Surat

    10 

    Sangrur

    11 

    Delhi-NCR 

    12 

    North Gujarat 

    13 

    Jaipur

    14 

    Kolkata

    15 

    Ambala

    16 

    Jagatsinghpur

    17 

    Nashik

    18 

    Kota

    19 

    Panaji

    20 

    Hisar

    21 

    Visakhapatnam

    22 

    Bhopal

    23 

    Sundargarh

    24 

    Bhatinda

    25 

    Solan

    26 

    Rajkot

    27 

    Raipur

    28 

    Jammu

    29 

    Kandla

    30 

    Cochin

    31 

    North Punjab

    32 

    Vijayawada

    33 

    Patna

    34 

    Valsad

    35 

    Guwahati

    Annexure – II

    ANNEXURE REGARDING MULTI – MODAL LOGISTICS PARKS  

    Sr No

             Location

    Status of Land for MMLP

    Nagpur

    346 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of  Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

    Chennai

    Total area identified for development of MMLP is 158 Acres. Out of this, 122 acres is with Chennai Port Trust (ChPT). Remaining 36 acres is under acquisition byTamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Govt. of Tamil Nadu.

    Bangalore

    Land of 400 acres identified for development of MMLP at Mudalinganahalli. Land acquisition process is to be initiated by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Govt. of Karnataka.

    Indore

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    Mumbai 

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    Hyderabad

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    Coimbatore

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    Pune

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    Surat

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    10 

    Sangrur

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    11 

    Delhi-NCR 

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    12 

    North Gujarat 

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    13 

    Jaipur

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    14 

    Kolkata

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    15 

    Ambala

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    16 

    Jagatsinghpur

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    17 

    Nashik

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    18 

    Kota

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    19 

    Panaji

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    20 

    Hisar

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    21 

    Visakhapatnam

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    22 

    Bhopal

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    23 

    Sundargarh

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    24 

    Bhatinda

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    25 

    Solan

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    26 

    Rajkot

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    27 

    Raipur

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    28 

    Jammu

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    29 

    Kandla

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    30 

    Cochin

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    31 

    North Punjab

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    32 

    Vijayawada

    Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.

    33 

    Patna

    Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.

    34 

    Valsad

    Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.

    35 

    Guwahati

    MMLP under construction by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). 190 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of  Govt. of Assam

    36 

    Nagpur

    346 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of  Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

    37 

    Chennai

    Total area identified for development of MMLP is 158 Acres. Out of this, 122 acres is with Chennai Port Trust (ChPT). Remaining 36 acres is under acquisition byTamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Govt. of Tamil Nadu.

    38 

    Bangalore

    Land of 400 acres identified for development of MMLP at Mudalinganahalli. Land acquisition process is to be initiated by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Govt. of Karnataka.

    39 

    Indore

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    40 

    Mumbai 

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    41 

    Hyderabad

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    42 

    Coimbatore

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    43 

    Pune

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    44 

    Surat

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    45 

    Sangrur

    DPR/ Feasibility study in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    46 

    Delhi-NCR 

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    47 

    North Gujarat 

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    48 

    Jaipur

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    49 

    Kolkata

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    50 

    Ambala

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    51 

    Jagatsinghpur

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    52 

    Nashik

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    53 

    Kota

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    54 

    Panaji

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    55 

    Hisar

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    56 

    Visakhapatnam

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    57 

    Bhopal

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    58 

    Sundargarh

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    59 

    Bhatinda

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    60 

    Solan

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    61 

    Rajkot

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    62 

    Raipur

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    63 

    Jammu

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    64 

    Kandla

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    65 

    Cochin

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    66 

    North Punjab

    Pre-feasibility study is in progress. Land parcel to be identified

    67 

    Vijayawada

    Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.

    68 

    Patna

    Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.

    69 

    Valsad

    Based on prefeasibility studies, MMLP currently not feasible.

    70 

    Guwahati

    MMLP under construction by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). 190 acres of land identified for development of MMLP and is in possession of  Govt. of Assam

    *****

    This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri NitinGadkari in a written reply in theLok Sabha.

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in