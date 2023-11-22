35 injured, 17 of them serious in bee attack at religious fare in K’taka

Honey bee terror strikes Mandya: Over 35 injured as religious fair turns chaotic in Melukote, Karnataka, during Astha Theerthodbhava.

Mandya, (Karnataka): More than 35 people were injured, with 17 of them in serious condition, following a honey bee attack at a religious fair in Mandya district of Karnataka on Wednesday.



The mishap occurred during the observation of the Tottilamadu annual religious fair at the historic temple town of Melukote in Pandavapura taluk.



Thousands of devotees had gathered to witness Astha Theerthodbhava on Wednesday when suddenly, honey bees started attacking devotees who had come with their families.



Authorities have stated that more than 35 people were rushed to hospital. Among them, the condition of 17 is serious, and they have been shifted to the Mysuru Hospital for further treatment.



Locals explained that the devotees had lit camphor under the tree where the honey bee hive was built. The bees got disturbed by the smoke and started attacking people. The devotees fled, running helter-skelter to escape the attack.

—IANS