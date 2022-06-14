345 Arrested In UP For Stone Pelting

Lucknow: At least 345 people have been arrested so far in connection with the protests and stone pelting at various parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10 over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed by former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

According to official sources, the houses of 92 people arrested in Prayagraj for their alleged role in the violent protests have reportedly been identified by the administration and the status of the legality of their properties is being cross checked.

Meanwhile, after the demolition of the house of prime accused Javed Mohammad in Prayagraj, shopkeepers and residents of other localities in the city, including in Atala, vacated the buildings occupied by them in fear of action by the authorities.

The Atala locality witnessed large-scale protest and stone-throwing on June 10.

In Saharanpur, 18 persons, including 12 Hindus and six Muslims, have been held for allegedly posting hate speech on social media, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

Police in Firozabad and Ambedkar Nagar have put out lookout posters for those suspected to have involved in throwing stones at police and defying restrictions.

"We have arrested 16 in Firozabad, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 35 in Moradabad, 100 in Saharanpur, 92 in Prayagraj, 51 in Hathras, six in Aligarh and four in Jalaun, taking the tally of those arrested to 345," said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order.

The Ambedkar Nagar Police circulated photos of 60 persons who are suspected to have indulged in stone-throwing and sloganeering in Tanda. The police also placed Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind district head Mufti Mehboob-u-Rehman under house arrest. —IANS