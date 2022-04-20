34,000 Haj Pilgrims From UP This Year

Lucknow: Around 34,000 Muslim pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will go on Haj this year, which is the highest during the past five years.

Though the pilgrims from the state would depart from Lucknow, Varanasi and Delhi starting from July 14, the highest number of 16,000 yatris would depart from the Uttar Pradesh capital alone.

According to officials of the UP Haj committee here on Saturday, the vaccination programme for the pilgrims would be inaugurated by UP Minority Affairs minister Choudhury Laxmi Narain at the Lucknow Haj house near the airport on July 3.

The officials claimed that the number of Haj pilgrims from UP increased as the state received the surrendered quota from other states.

"There would be a total of 49 flights from July 14 to July 29 which would be flying the pilgrims. The vaccination on July 3 will be carried out at the Haj House at the airport and from July 3 to 10 at the Haj Committee office. From July 10 onwards, it will be carried out again at the Haj House where the Haj Committee office will be shifted. The vaccinations thereafter will continue till July 29 so that anyone who is coming from the other districts and has not got himself or herself vaccinated should get it done before leaving for Haj. The Hajis have to get themselves vaccinated for meningitis and influenza,' the official said.

He said that the total number of applications which they had received from those desirous of going for Haj was 45,000 from across the state and the number of those whose applications had been accepted was 34,000.

'The Hajis from the state of Uttar Pradesh will be leaving from Lucknow, Varanasi and Delhi. From Lucknow over 16,000 Hajis will be leaving for Haj which is the largest number during the past five years since last year over 13,000 Hajis had left for Haj from Lucknow.

UP has received the surrendered quota of the rest of the country thereby helping it to increase the participation of the pilgrims,' he said.

He said that all types of facilities would be provided to the Hajis at the Haj House. 'They can stay there and keeping in mind the hot and sultry weather conditions they will be provided air conditioned rooms and AC buses to ferry them to the Airport,' he said.

He further said that the Saudi Airlines would be running 4 to 5 flights in a day.

'The checking of the pilgrims will be carried out at the Haj House itself. There will be a special counter for these Hajis at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport from where they will collect their boarding passes and then leave for the pilgrimage,' he said. UNI