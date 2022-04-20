34 Trains Delayed, 2 Cancelled Due To Fog

New Delhi: (IANS) At least 34 trains were delayed and two cancelled on Tuesday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Express was running over 11 hours behind schedule, the Swatantrata Senani Express was 24 hours late and the Shaheed Express was over 9 hours 30 minutes late.

The official also said that at least seven trains were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, flight operations were not affected on Tuesday.

--IANS