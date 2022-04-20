    Menu
    States & UTs

    34 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Out of the 1,210 samples tested on Tuesday for COVID-19, results of 34 have come out positive, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow informed on Wednesday.

    A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

    There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in