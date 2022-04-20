34-member Cabinet headed by CM Stalin to be sworn in tomorrow

Chennai: A 34-member Cabinet headed by

Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter and DMK President M K Stalin

will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan tomorrow.

A Raj Bhavan release said the CM-designate has sent

a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers along

with their portfolios today.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who will be administering

the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Stalin and his Council

of Ministers, has approved the recommendations made by

the CM-designate and allocated the portfolios.

Mr Stalin, while accommodating senior leaders, who had

served as former Ministers, had also included a few new

faces in the Cabinet, like P K Sekar Babu, S M Nasar,

former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian, former DMK

Whip R Sakkarapani, P Moorthy, Ra Gandhi, S S Sivasankar,

Palanivel Thiagarajan, Anbil Mahesh Moyyamozhi, Siva

V Meyyanathan, C V Ganesan and T Mano Thangaraj.

The Cabinet has two women representatives --former

Minister Ms Geetha Jeevan and a new face N Kayalvizhi

Selvaraj.

As Chief Minister, Mr Stalin will have the portfolios of

Public General Administration, IAS, IPS, Other All India

Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special

Incentives, Special Programme Implementation and

Welfare of Differently-abled persons.

Former Minister and DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan

will be the second in Command in the Cabinet and was

allotted the Water Resources portfolio.

The DMK returned to power for a six time and after a gap of

ten years.

—UNI