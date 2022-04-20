    Menu
    States & UTs

    34-member Cabinet headed by CM Stalin to be sworn in tomorrow

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: A 34-member Cabinet headed by

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter and DMK President M K Stalin

    will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan tomorrow.

    A Raj Bhavan release said the CM-designate has sent

    a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers along

    with their portfolios today.

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who will be administering

    the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Stalin and his Council

    of Ministers, has approved the recommendations made by

    the CM-designate and allocated the portfolios.

    Mr Stalin, while accommodating senior leaders, who had

    served as former Ministers, had also included a few new

    faces in the Cabinet, like P K Sekar Babu, S M Nasar,

    former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian, former DMK

    Whip R Sakkarapani, P Moorthy, Ra Gandhi, S S Sivasankar,

    Palanivel Thiagarajan, Anbil Mahesh Moyyamozhi, Siva

    V Meyyanathan, C V Ganesan and T Mano Thangaraj.

    The Cabinet has two women representatives --former

    Minister Ms Geetha Jeevan and a new face N Kayalvizhi

    Selvaraj.

    As Chief Minister, Mr Stalin will have the portfolios of

    Public General Administration, IAS, IPS, Other All India

    Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special

    Incentives, Special Programme Implementation and

    Welfare of Differently-abled persons.

    Former Minister and DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan

    will be the second in Command in the Cabinet and was

    allotted the Water Resources portfolio.

    The DMK returned to power for a six time and after a gap of

    ten years.

    —UNI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in