335 People Arrested For Violating Lockdown In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday arrested 335 people for violating the countrywide lockdown, which was imposed from Tuesday midnight.

"51 FIRs were registered and 335 people were arrested on Wednesday over charges of violation of the countrywide lockdown," said the state police.

During his second address to the nation, PM Modi had said "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of curfew."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has reached 606 including 43 foreign nationals. —ANI