3,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Take UP's Tally To 4,36,979; Death Toll 6,394

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,394 on Sunday with 41 more fatalities, while 3,348 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,36,979, officials said.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said so far 3,90,566 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the recovery rate in the state to 89.37 per cent. He said 3,348 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 40,019, Prasad said, adding that of these, 18,000 are in home isolation. On Saturday, 1.72 lakh samples were tested in the state for COVID-19, while so far over 1.18 crore samples have been tested. —PTI