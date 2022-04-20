33 trainee officers at Mussoorie's LBSNAA test positive for COVID-19

Mussoorie: Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie has been sealed for two days after 33 trainees were found COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

"We have found 33 positive cases. The hostels, mess, administrative office, and the library have been sanitised," Sanjeev Chopra, academy director, told ANI.

The pathogen-affected hostels and other areas will remain sealed until November 30.

There are currently 428 trainee officers of the 95th Foundation Course of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) at the academy campus. Officers found infected have been quarantine and 150 people have been examined while the remaining staff was also investigated.

"A team from the Health Department has been sent to the academy campus from Dehradun. Medicines and other essentials have also been sent," Dr Ashish Srivastav, Dehradun District Magistrate, said. —ANI

All institutional training to go virtual till the midnight of 3rd December

All guidelines being followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to handle the spread of COVID 19.

Dehradun (The Hawk): 57 Officer Trainees have tested Covid positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, since 20th November 2020. A total of 428 Officer Trainees are on campus for the 95th 'Foundation Course' which is conducted for new entrants to the Civil Services. The Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Administration, Dehradun. All Officer Trainees, who have tested positive, have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid Care Centre. Since 20th November 2020, the Academy has conducted more than 162 RT-PCR tests in coordination with the District Authorities.

The Academy has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of 3rd December 2020. The protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing of masks are being strictly followed by the Officer Trainees and staff members on the campus. Food and other necessities are being delivered to the Officer Trainees in their hostels by staff who are equipped adequately in protective gear.