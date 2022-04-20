33 Lakh Children To Be Vaccinated Of JE/AES Next Month: UP Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government informed the state Assembly that all efforts have been made to counter the deadly virus of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and will launch Dastak programme from April 1 to go for vaccination of 33 lakh children in 38 districts.

State Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh said on Monday that for the first time, state government has provided Rs 20 crore from the budget and another Rs 78.25 crore from the NHM head for prevention of vector borne disease in 2017-18.

" We have already gone for vaccination of 93 lakh children for JE/AES which was 103 per cent during this financial year and in the next will take up another 33 lakh children from April 1 to 16.

Replying to a series of questions during the question hour in the assembly, the Minister claimed that the government by its own effort has appointed 5500 new doctors out of the total vacancy of 7500 doctors in the state including 2600 Ayush doctors.

"We have also set up 617 additional ventilators in Gorakhpur and Basti division to cater the need of the people in these region affected with JE/AES," he said while adding that the Basti district hospital is being made a medical college besides the government has gone for mapping of the entire state to know the real facts and demand of health facilities.

Another Health Minister of the state Ashutosh Tandon while adding said that the new 500-bed children hospital in Gorakhpur would start functioning from February 2019 and admitted that media has been not allowed inside the ICU at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur, as it was disturbing the patients.

In another question of Congress member Ms Aditi Singh, Mr Singh said that bio metric attendance in the community and primary health centres were made compulsory by the end of this year.

"We have already installed bio-metric attendance of doctors and other employees in CHCs of 46 districts and PCHs in 36 districts so far," he said.

When asked about the private practise by the government doctors, the Minister said that the government has taken action against the erring doctors and nursing homes." We have made 27 raids in 2017 on nursing homes and 11 FIRs have been registered against the doctors. Now the new amended law said that a Disproportionate Asset(DA) case would also be lodged against the doctor found involved in private practice," he said.

In a separate question of BSP member Ritesh Pandey, Mr Singh said that there are 11,400 registered nursing homes in the state. " We have detected 1240 non-registered nursing homes during raids in which 686 FIRs were registered in which 27 nursing home have been sealed and notices have been serviced to 510," he informed the house.

In another question, the Minister agreed to increase the timing of postmortems in the district which is presently from 1400 hours to 1700 hours and announced that the PHCs and CHCs would be linked for tele-medicine through a toll free number so that the poor people can get all facilities without going to the hospitals.

The Minister also informed the assembly that 26 doctors were yet to be released from Uttarakhand even after over 17 years of the division of the state. UNI