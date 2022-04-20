33 Govt School Teachers Dismissed For Submitting Fake Documents In Mathura

Mathura: Thirty-three teachers of government primary schools here have been dismissed from services for allegedly submitting bogus documents, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Education Department said on Thursday.

The termination orders were issued on December 5, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of the district Chandra Shekhar said. On a complaint that thousands of teachers manipulated their degrees to get the job of assistant teacher in primary schools, a probe was ordered. It found 4,704 teachers in the state guilty of getting the job on the basis of fake B.ED degrees, of which 59 cases were reported in Mathura. Shekhar said while 33 teachers have been suspended, a probe has been initiated to check the remaining 26 cases. PTI