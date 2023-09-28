32 Students From Delhi Govt's Armed Forces Preparatory School Clear NDA Written Exam

New Delhi: 32 students including 9 girls from Delhi Government’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) written exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

On this occasion, Education Minister Atishi visited the AFPS Jharoda Kalan campus on Wednesday and congratulated students for their success. She further motivated the students to put in double the efforts for clearing SSB now.

Sharing this news on X (formerly Twitter) CM Arvind Kejriwal said,"Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country." "In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation," he further stated.

Appreciating the efforts of students, Education Minister Atishi said, "The vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal behind starting AFPS seems to be getting fulfilled within a year. He started the school to provide opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds to become military officers and serve the nation. It's a tremendous achievement that out of our 76 students who took the exam, of which 32 students cleared the written exam."

Encouraging the students, she told them to put in double the effort to turn their dream of being army officers into reality.

"There is no Sainik School in Delhi and until a year ago there was no formal education system to support preparation for the armed forces exam. Despite having a strong will to serve the nation, Delhi children were not getting the opportunities. It is a matter of great pride that the first batch of AFPS has achieved this milestone. I am confident that in the future it will produce many armed forces personnel and the entire country will be proud of them," Atishi said. "All 76 students from AFPS in the 12th grade took the NDA exam, and 32 of them including 9 girls have succeeded. Additionally, this school of the Kejriwal government now stands second after the Uttarakhand-based Sainik School, Ghorakhal (established in 1966), in terms of the number of students who have passed the NDA exam," an official statement issued by Delhi government said.

On December 20, 2021, in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided to establish a special school in Delhi where children would be given training for recruitment in the armed forces like the NDA, Navy, Air Force, etc. In less than a year, the Delhi government established this school, and it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 27, 2022, statement said.

Delhi Government said that currently there are a total of 237 students enrolled in classes 9th, 10th, and 12th in this school. In class 12th, there are a total of 76 students, all of whom have taken the NDA examination, and out of these, 32 students have passed the written exam. —ANI