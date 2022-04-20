    Menu
    32 of a family found Covid positive in UP district

    April20/ 2022


    Banda: Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality have tested positive for Covid.

    Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N D Sharma said. "Forty-four new patients of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city."

    Since the family members live in different houses as well as separate portions of the house, they have been quarantined for now.

    The CMO said that 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active. He said the remaining 439 have been treated and discharged.

    —IANS

