32 New Corona Cases Outstrip Recoveries In U’khand Again

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 25, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,818 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 32 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,069 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state shot up to 320. The state's toll remained static at 7,377 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 96 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 22. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 95.99%; it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.67%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% thirtyfour days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.20% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.10%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 13 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Rudraprayag followed with 3 each. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Almora, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, 1 each in Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) in Bageshwar. (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 2 fresh infections were detected today—and not 1—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).