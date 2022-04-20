32 Injured In Communal Clash In Roorkee

Haridwar: At least 32 people, including 12 police personnel, were injured today as forcible evacuation of a scrap dealer's shop allegedly by supporters of a local politician took a communal turn in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders. Police had to resort to a lathicharge and fire several rounds in the air to disperse the clashing groups of two communities which hurled stones at each other and torched police vehicles in Landhaura area of Roorkee, Circle Officer Pratap Singh said. At least 20 people belonging to both groups and 12 police personnel were injured in the clashes, he said. The shop, belonging to a member of the minority community, was got forcibly evacuated allegedly by the supporters of former Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who was in news recently for being one of the nine Congress MLAs who revolted against Chief Minister Harish Rawat and later joined the BJP. Members of the minority community alleged their sacred book was also desecrated in the process as things kept in the shop were thrown out on the road by Champion's men, Singh said. The minority community members protested outside the residence of the Champion, hurling stones at it and torching four vehicles including two cars outside it, the police official said. Soon, communal tension soon gripped the area. The situation in the area is tense but under control, said District Magistrate Harbans Chugh, adding prohibitory orders have been imposed in Roorkee in the wake of the incident. He said senior officials are camping at the spot and police deployment has been strengthened in the area. Chief Minister Harish Rawat condemned the incident, terming it as the handiwork of a few mad men. "Those trying to vitiate the atmosphere will not be spared," he said on the sidelines of a function at Shantikunj in Haridwar.