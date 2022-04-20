31 Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Tally At 1816

Dehradun (The Hawk): 31 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 3 PM on 14 June as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. Total 1078 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Tuesday 11 patients emerged from Dehradun, 1 from US Nagar, 5 in Haridwar, 1 from Chamoli, 9 from Tehri and 3 from Uttarkashi. 1023 persons have been discharged from various hospitals. 1 Corona Positive person died at AIIMS Rishikesh. 24 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now. The number of active Corona cases is 705 in the whole state.









