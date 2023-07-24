31 dead as flash floods sweep parts of Afghanistan

Kabul: Authorities in Afghanistan report that flash floods have killed at least 31 people.

The Taliban's Ministry of Disaster Management spokesman, Shafiullah Rahimi, told reporters Sunday from Kabul that 74 people had been injured and at least 41 individuals remained missing.

Heavy seasonal rain in seven regions of Afghanistan prompted flash floods, which damaged 606 residences and hundreds of acres of farmland, according to Rahimi.

“Teams of the Ministry along with teams from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Public Welfare, Red Crescent, provinces officials and other officials reached at the scenes of the floods and administered the rescue operations," he added as quoted by CNN report.

The Taliban's Ministry of State for Disaster Management also said in a statement on Sunday that since the beginning of 2023, food and cash aid have been given to almost 100,000 families in different provinces who were impacted by natural disasters.

At least 214 people have been killed by disasters in the past four months, the report said, with the most recent deaths attributed to flash floods.—Inputs from Agencies